State Of Hawaii And Airline Carriers Partner To Expand Pre-Clear Programs To Ease Summer Travel

The pre-clearance option not only helps keep Hawaii communities safe, but also streamlines the arrival process, providing travelers peace of mind and confidence in booking a trip to the Hawaiian Islands.

Pre-Clear Partners

Pre-Clear programs are offered in numerous cities and the list continues to grow as airline carriers resume and add routes to Hawaii. Please see individual carrier websites for the latest list of originating cities.

Alaska Airlines: Pre-Clear is offered from all U.S. mainland hubs with non-stop flights to Hawaii .

. All Nippon Airways: Currently in training and will soon offer pre-clearance for its flights from Japan .

. Hawaiian Airlines: Over 15 cities, including Japan and Korea, offer Pre-Clear. Austin and other locations are coming soon.

and Korea, offer Pre-Clear. and other locations are coming soon. Japan Airlines: Pre-Clear is currently offered for premier guests out of Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) and will be expanded to all travelers starting March 26, 2021 .

. Southwest Airlines: Offering Pre-Clear service from five gateway airports in California .

. United Airlines: Pre-Clear is offered from all U.S. mainland hubs with flights to Hawaii .

Pre-Clear Process

To qualify for pre-cleared arrival into Hawaii, travelers must complete the following prior to departure:

Create a Safe Travels account for every adult on the itinerary. (Minors to be added to an adult itinerary.)

Add all flight and lodging information to the account.

Complete the mandatory health questionnaire within the account.

Upload negative test results (PDF format) for every adult and minor (five years and older) on the itinerary to Safe Travels prior to boarding. Bringing a printed copy of negative testing results is also recommended. Note that the COVID-19 test must be from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner and taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure.

Travelers meeting Hawaii's testing requirements will be exempt from quarantine and receive

a Pre-Clear wristband from their air carrier's guest-service agents who will verify their documents before boarding. Once in Hawaii, travelers will be allowed to deplane and bypass airport screening lines. More information about what to expect once in Hawaii, including a statewide mandate to wear a face mask or facial covering at all times in public, can be found here.

Additional Efforts

The industry continues to come together to offer additional solutions to enhance Hawaii's Safe Travels Program:

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines have partnered with multiple testing providers to offer COVID-19 travel testing—available by appointment in person, at-home or drive-through.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and other Waikiki Highgate properties offer pre-travel testing coordination and Safe Travels Hawaii Concierge services.

Travelers on select flights from Los Angeles to Honolulu through Delta Air Lines and United Airlines can enroll and use CLEAR's Health Pass to securely link their negative COVID-19 test results to their verified identity before traveling.

to through Delta Air Lines and United Airlines can enroll and use CLEAR's Health Pass to securely link their negative COVID-19 test results to their verified identity before traveling. Oakland International Airport (OAK) offers several approved COVID-19 testing options available only to passengers ticketed to fly from OAK nonstop to the Hawaiian Islands on Hawaiian Airlines or Southwest Airlines.

About HVCB

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), is contracted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaii's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaii's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com.

SOURCE Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau