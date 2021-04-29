State of Idaho Department of Labor Launches VoIP and Contact Center With CherryRoad Technologies Inc. and LogMeIn's GoToConnect Solution

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions and a partner of LogMeIn has announced, today, that State of Idaho Department of Labor has successfully deployed a VoIP and Contact Center Solution using GoToConnect. In response to the evolving COVID-19 environment, the Department sought a contact center solution for its 150+ remote agents throughout the State. The CherryRoad/LogMeIn collaboration provided the State with a flexible and easily managed solution which was deployed, on-schedule, and without technical difficulties.

The engagement was signed via a NASPO ValuePoint™ Participating Addendum with the State of Idaho. Under this agreement, the State of Idaho contracted CherryRoad for the solution and contact center implementation. NASPO ValuePoint is regarded as the nation's most significant public contract cooperative due to its unparalleled value for members as well as contractors, competitive pricing, and superior terms and conditions.

"Working in conjunction with LogMeIn to implement their cloud-based VoIP and contact center system, GoToConnect and CherryRoad have delivered greater manageability, cost-effectiveness, and productivity to the State of Idaho's Department of Labor," said Stephen Lange, President and COO of CherryRoad Technologies Inc. "Leveraging a cloud-based communication system eliminates hardware and maintenance costs while providing an extremely scalable and reliable solution."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint™, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

