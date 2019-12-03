State of Maine Combats Rising Healthcare Costs with New Centers of Excellence Program from Carrum Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first cloud-based platform connecting employers and employees with Centers of Excellence (COEs) for surgical procedures, today announced that the State of Maine will leverage Carrum Health's pioneering solution to enhance employee benefits. Carrum, which is offered through a partnership with Maine's Healthcare Purchaser Alliance, offers State employees, early retirees and their dependents access to Carrum's award-winning COE cloud platform, which pairs the best providers with bundled payments to lower medical costs for a wide range of surgical procedures.

By partnering with the top 10% of hospitals and surgeons across the country, Carrum Health is uniquely positioned to bring value-based solutions to large employers that are seeking innovative ways to combat the dramatically rising cost of healthcare. The State of Maine is the latest in a series of large public sector healthcare purchasers to choose Carrum Health for the ease of implementation, lack of disruption to existing benefits, and compliance with data and security standards of federal, state and local governments.

"We are pleased to partner with Carrum Health to bring additional value to the State and our health plan members," said Kurt Caswell, executive director, Employee Health & Benefits for the State of Maine. "We selected Carrum Health because of its robust quality evaluation process, which gives our members access to the best providers for predictable and affordable cost. The benefit has been well received, and we are looking forward to growing the program with Carrum."

Initial health plan member reactions to the new surgery benefit at the State of Maine have been very positive as they gain access to top-tier hospitals and surgeons vetted through Carrum's robust, data-driven evaluation process.

"I couldn't be happier with the exceptional service, care and results I received through the Carrum Health program," said Stacey Thomas, Carrum Health patient. "The planning and coordination of my surgical experience went smoothly and was effortless. I was able to go into the surgery with peace of mind, and could focus on myself."

Plan members receive end-to-end support and guidance through Carrum Health's intuitive tools and premium concierge service, from medical records collection to management of scheduling logistics and seamlessly transitioning patients back to local care. Carrum Health's Net Promoter Score is 96, which is unheard of in the U.S. healthcare delivery system.

"Carrum Health is excited to partner with the State of Maine to improve employee benefits while reducing the cost of care," said Sach Jain, CEO of Carrum Health. "This partnership further demonstrates our continuing ability to meet the needs of large public sector employers."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) cloud platform connects self-insured employers with providers in regional COEs under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and care outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum Health partners with leading healthcare providers across the nation. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com

