State of Michigan recommends partnering with NxGen MDx for COVID-19 testing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recommending that healthcare providers across the state partner with NxGen MDx in order to maximize the availability of COVID-19 testing.



With the ability to test for 7000 samples per week, NxGen MDx is also able to provide specimen collection materials, shipping from the collection site to their laboratory, and 48-hour turnaround on results. NxGen has validated their testing using an endocervical swab rather than a nasopharyngeal swab; while the swabs have very similar shapes and clinical uses, endocervical swabs have a large and steady supply chain, while access to nasopharyngeal swabs is unfortunately very constrained.

According to MDHHS, capacity for COVID-19 testing will need to triple or quadruple in Michigan in order to protect public health. Especially with the recent expansion in test priority criteria, maximizing the use of all available testing capacity is crucial.

MDHHS strongly encourages health care providers interested in COVID-19 testing to reach out to NxGen Laboratories as a potential partner.

About NxGen MDx

NxGen MDx LLC is a leading women's health company delivering highly accurate and precise genetic testing. NxGen MDx's history of whole-gene sequencing combined with advanced technology allows us to provide accessible, high-quality testing options to families as they plan for the future. NxGen MDx employs state-of-the-art technology, including rapid molecular diagnostics for infectious disease and genetic screening technology that examines the entire gene rather than parts of the gene, giving women and families a comprehensive assessment of their health. NxGen MDx is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.nxgenmdx.com.

