State of Texas Retains Keller Lenkner to Bring Antitrust Litigation Against Google

"We are honored to represent the State of Texas in its fight to stop Google's unlawful conduct," Keller Lenkner Partner Ashley Keller said.

According to the complaint, Google began its plan to control the display ad market in 2008 with its acquisition of DoubleClick, the leading provider of the tools online publishers use to sell graphical display advertising inventory on exchanges. Within a few short years, Google led the ad exchange market and demanded that sellers route their ad space to Google's exchange. One industry publication put it succinctly: "The lack of competition was costing pub[s] cold hard cash."

Google also entered into an unlawful agreement with rival Facebook to maintain control of the marketplace for header bidding. Collaboration of such magnitude between two competitors flies in the face of the antitrust laws.

Joined by Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, Texas seeks to restore free and fair competition to these markets and to secure structural, behavioral and monetary relief to prevent Google from ever again engaging in deceptive trade practices and abusing its monopoly power. Keller Lenkner represents Texas alongside its co-counsel, The Lanier Law Firm.

Click here to read the full complaint. For regular updates on the antitrust litigation against Google, visit www.kellerlenkner.com/news.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

Keller Lenkner LLC

