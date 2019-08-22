State-Of-The-Art Enerzy Exchange Yoga Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerzy Exchange Yoga (www.yogaenerzyexchange.com), South Florida's new luxury yoga studio has appointed award-winning brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record. Opened by longtime director of Frenchman's Creek Beach and Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Tiffany DeSouza's studio combines yoga and fitness modalities mixed with personalized training. Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will promote Enerzy Exchange Yoga as a state-of-the-art facility that's turning up the heat on the Boca Raton fitness scene.

"Enerzy Exchange offers elite instructors and high caliber classes with refreshing diversity in an ultra-hip environment. Plus, they make it uber easy to partake – just show up in yoga attire — your mat, a freshly laundered towel and props are all provided," says Gab Group founder and CEO Michelle Soudry.

Founder Tiffany DeSouza recently demonstrated "Yoga Poses to Help Quiet Your Mind" on WPTV News Channel 5 https://bit.ly/2KL4ZmU.

Equipped with a team of 17 elite fitness professionals, Enerzy Exchange Yoga's five-star studio not only provides a balanced approach of yoga and fitness, but also a complete luxury amenities experience. With in-house features like sustainably-sourced green cork flooring for cushioning and added comfort, aromatherapy showers, the Matsana UV light yoga mat cleaner which incorporates UV technology to rid yoga mats of potentially harmful bacteria, and filtered water station, eco-friendly practices take center stage.

Boasting nine different styles of classes a week, including prenatal sessions, the studio offers two diverse rooms, heated and unheated, to help members continue to grow themselves in their practices. Designed to scientifically warm and stretch muscles, an infrared heating system inside the "Hot Room" challenges clients with temperatures of up to 104-degrees and a relative humidity as high as 60%.

For higher intensity classes, Enerzy offers options such as Power Hour Vinyasa which challenges students as they fluidly move from one pose to the next while connecting their breathing to their movements, a Yin and stretch-focused class, and a Roll and Release class which introduces foam rolling and myofascial techniques to reduce muscle stiffness providing a road to better movement.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts. For more information, visit www.thegabgroup.com.

