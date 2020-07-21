State-of-the-Art Medical Detox Announces Grand Opening in Inver Grove Heights

Medical detox typically serves as the initial period in recovery where individuals focus on overcoming physical dependence on alcohol or drugs through 24/7 supervision, medically assisted detox to manage withdrawals and prepare those struggling with alcohol and chemical dependence for what can include but is not limited to inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, sober living, sober coaching or next steps recommended in the fight to gain long-term sobriety.

"Though Minnesota is rich with quality addiction treatment and recovery resources, one thing we need more of is stand-alone detox services, which is why we are thrilled and grateful to welcome Gateway Recovery Center to the Twin Cities," said Bob Poznanovich, Vice President of Business Development at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a leading national addiction treatment provider headquartered in Minnesota. "A lot of addiction treatment centers do not have in-house detox services, or limited capacity, to help people safely withdraw from substances before they begin their clinical care. Instead, some patients need to go to hospital-based or stand-alone detox facilities first. But when those services are in short supply, it can create bottlenecks and delays that put people's lives at risk. By adding to the available services in the Twin Cities, Gateway Recovery Center is helping meet an important community need."

The state-of-the-art, 18-bed medical detox located in Inver Grove Heights, MN offers complete care for those in need of addiction services including 24/7 admissions, full medical detoxification/stabilization, clinical case management, therapy, peer support, hosted AA/NA meetings, chemical health education and continuing care coordination partnering with top providers in Minnesota, including the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Gateway Recovery Center sets out to support the sober community through continuing care as those struggling with addiction, substance use disorder and co-occurring disorders navigate the ups and downs of recovery.

"I am excited for the addition of Gateway Recovery Center for the sober living community as needs continue to change and arise. Addiction recovery is not a perfect process and we're excited to have Gateway Recovery Center as a facility that will provide direct access and options for MASH members and residents across the state working closely with our operators, families and residents to provide immediate support, guidance, continuing care and coordination when needs arise," said Barb Madigan, President of MASH (Minnesota Association of Sober Homes) and Owner/Operator at St. Paul Spirit House.

Gateway Recovery Center is locally owned and operated by Drew Horowitz and in the family of addiction service providers including Drew Horowitz & Associates, Elite Recovery and the Recovery Academy. Since 2009, Drew Horowitz has become a leader in intervention, sober living, coaching and outpatient treatment with staff and locations across the Twin Cities metro.

