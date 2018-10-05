State-of-the-Art Technology Helps Injured Veterans Gain Confidence

Activities like target shooting and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"I've been struggling with isolation and possibly borderline depression," Busceme said. "So this event could not have come at a better time. My counselor suggested that I get out and find fellow veterans to connect with."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. Connecting with fellow service members in the community minimizes isolation and creates a support structure during the healing process.

"Wounded Warrior Project events give warriors, like me, opportunities to get out and not sit at home feeling sorry for ourselves," Busceme said. "We get to eat, talk, play, expand our minds, and exercise. Their events bring the military community together to show ourselves, and others, that we are not alone."

Events like this support the long-term recovery needs of warriors by reintroducing them and their families to the unique bonds experienced during military service. Connecting with fellow service members in the community creates a support structure during the healing process.

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

