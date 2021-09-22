State of the Contract Packaging Industry - All New Exclusive Research Report: Contract Packaging Assoc. 2021

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contract Packaging Association (CPA) announces the release of their 2021 State of the Industry Report (SOIR). This comprehensive benchmark study provides valuable insights for anyone involved in or served by the food & CPG contract manufacturing or contract packaging industry.

The contract packaging and manufacturing industry generated USD 75.6B in 2020. It is projected to continue growing at over 2X the pace of the sectors it serves.

Published tri-annually since 2008, the State of the Industry report is an industry benchmark, combining quantitative and qualitative research that is combined with interviews and surveys with over 120 industry CEOs, owners, executives, vendors, customers and other leaders. The SOIR provides insights for investors, competitors, customers, and suppliers.

Some covered trends driving growth or creating headwinds:

Brands ongoing drive for value and efficiency

Capacity constraints (pre / post COVID)

Short- and long-term supply chain COVID impacts

The Amazon effect / the Walmart effect

Massive Private Equity investment / Legacy Ownership

Industry consolidations trends

Offshore competition and more…

"The continued rise of private equity is transforming our industry," said Ron Puvak, CPA Executive Director, "Still highly fragmented and entrpreneural, the CP/CM (contract pacakging / contract manufacturing) industry is undergoing rapid consolidation and record external investment. Smart money is flowing in rapidly."

Unlike third-party statistical research summaries, the report goes beyond the numbers, combining executive insights with qualitative and quantitative primary and secondary research.

Said Rob Reinders, CPA president, "The ongoing rapid growth of our industry confirms the long-term value brands see in a robust and innovative contract packaging industry. This value is exploited by high-growth firms and forward-looking investors. This report helps explore the trends, drivers, and headwinds shaping our industry's future."

Topics in this 186-page report include:

Defining the Food/CPG industry by scope and revenue

Industry CAGR 2019–2025 packaging and manufacturing

The continued rise of Private Equity

Expanding customer value cycle expectations

Changing face of rapid innovation

The labor crisis and possible future impacts

Demographics: size, company age, locations, revenue

Upstream sustainability expansion

SKU rationalizations

Offshoring competition

E-commerce / Stealth brands

Customer consolidation

"This is a rare, front-seat view for anyone investing in, selling to, or depending upon this industry," said Mark O'Malley, immediate past CPA president. "This report contains valuable information we will use in our business in 2021 and beyond."

The just-releases 2021 Contract Packaging Association State of the Industry Report is available for $1,995. For details, to order the report, or to download a table of contents, please visit the official report site ContractPackagingReport.com.

About the Contract Packaging Association

Since 1992, the national, nonprofit Contract Packaging Association has served the needs of member companies and related businesses in the food and CPG contract packaging and manufacturing industry through continuing education, market knowledge, and customer relationships. Visit contractpackaging.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Carl Melville

The Melville Group

760.533.7974

[email protected]

