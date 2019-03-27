State of United States College Course Materials Market Report 2018: Market Size & Structure, Policy & Funding, Course Materials, & Distribution

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of College Course Materials 2017-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The College Course Materials Market Trends & Forecast annual report provides an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S.

This new edition continues that tradition in two parts. The first part, State of College Course Materials 2017-2018, is now available and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.

In State of College Course Materials 2017-2018, examines the changing dynamics of the higher education market that impact the industry and how the industry is responding, focusing on the time period of 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Topics covered in this report include:

Student enrollment by institutional type, 2016

Continued decline of the for-profit career-college market segment and initial steps the industry is taking toward a revival

Growth in appeal of distance learning for college students

State fiscal support for higher education in fiscal 2018 and how state support has continued to be tepid

Solidification of federal student aid and expanding access through fiscal 2019

Course materials sales by segments (all new course materials, print textbooks, etextbooks and digital media, used textbooks and total market) for 2016 and 2017 with 2018 projections

Changing balance of print and digital media

Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers and distributors

Powerful relevance of textbook rental programs and inclusive access on the shifting balance in distribution of course materials as publishers try to gain more control of the process

Competitive analysis of four leading course materials providers

Growth of publisher ecommerce channels

The second half of the report - College Course Materials Trends & Outlook 2019-2021 - to be published at the end of 2018 - will update trends building steam in 2018 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report also will provide the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Size & Structure

Institution Types and Numbers

For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions

Two-Year vs. Four-Year

Where Students Are Enrolled

Almost 80% of Students Attend Public Institutions

Enrollment Grows at Four-Year Institutions

Full-Time vs. Part-Time

Student Demographics

For-Profits Work on Improving Their Position

The Appeal of Distance Education

Degrees of Choice

Spring Term 2018

Policy & Funding

Introduction

Costs of Attending College in 2017-2018

Table Undergraduate Tuition and Fees, 2017-2018 vs. 2016-2017

Federal Education Budget Passes

$4.9M for Open Educational Resources

for Open Educational Resources Regulation Reform Is Slow to Take Effect

Slowing State Support for Higher Education

Free-Tuition Programs Continue to Spread

Course Materials

Introduction

Student Spending on Course Materials Continues to Decline

Health Predominates in Spending on Course Materials

Stability Returns to Publishers in 2017

Segmenting Industry Sales

The Resilience of New Print Textbooks

Demand continues for Digital Media

Publishers Adjust to Changing Landscape

New Options Hit Pearson

Rental Preference and Digital Hit Cengage Revenue

New Copyrights Help Mitigate at McGraw-Hill Education

Wiley Continues to Invest in Education

Increasing Digital Metrics

More Digital Progress in H1 2018

OER Continues to Make Headway in College Market

Cengage Launches OpenNow

Macmillan Launches OER Course Service

Carnegie Learning Partners with OpenStax in Developmental Math

OpenStax Continues OER Growth

Distribution

Competitive Campus Store Landscape

Follett Is Largest Campus Bookstore Operator

Barnes & Noble Moves into Student Services

Amazon Tempers Move on Campus

Shifting Campus Store Landscape

Ed Map Provides a Cautionary Tale

Publishers Assert More Control of Sales & Distribution

Publishers Enter the Textbook Rental Market

Publishers Grow eCommerce

Publishers Expand Inclusive Access

Cengage Unlimited Goes Live

