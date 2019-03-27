State of United States College Course Materials Market Report 2018: Market Size & Structure, Policy & Funding, Course Materials, & Distribution
Mar 27, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of College Course Materials 2017-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The College Course Materials Market Trends & Forecast annual report provides an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S.
This new edition continues that tradition in two parts. The first part, State of College Course Materials 2017-2018, is now available and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.
In State of College Course Materials 2017-2018, examines the changing dynamics of the higher education market that impact the industry and how the industry is responding, focusing on the time period of 2017 and the first half of 2018.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Student enrollment by institutional type, 2016
- Continued decline of the for-profit career-college market segment and initial steps the industry is taking toward a revival
- Growth in appeal of distance learning for college students
- State fiscal support for higher education in fiscal 2018 and how state support has continued to be tepid
- Solidification of federal student aid and expanding access through fiscal 2019
- Course materials sales by segments (all new course materials, print textbooks, etextbooks and digital media, used textbooks and total market) for 2016 and 2017 with 2018 projections
- Changing balance of print and digital media
- Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers and distributors
- Powerful relevance of textbook rental programs and inclusive access on the shifting balance in distribution of course materials as publishers try to gain more control of the process
- Competitive analysis of four leading course materials providers
- Growth of publisher ecommerce channels
The second half of the report - College Course Materials Trends & Outlook 2019-2021 - to be published at the end of 2018 - will update trends building steam in 2018 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report also will provide the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Market Size & Structure
- Institution Types and Numbers
- For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions
- Two-Year vs. Four-Year
- Where Students Are Enrolled
- Almost 80% of Students Attend Public Institutions
- Enrollment Grows at Four-Year Institutions
- Full-Time vs. Part-Time
- Student Demographics
- For-Profits Work on Improving Their Position
- The Appeal of Distance Education
- Degrees of Choice
- Spring Term 2018
Policy & Funding
- Introduction
- Costs of Attending College in 2017-2018
- Table Undergraduate Tuition and Fees, 2017-2018 vs. 2016-2017
- Federal Education Budget Passes
- $4.9M for Open Educational Resources
- Regulation Reform Is Slow to Take Effect
- Slowing State Support for Higher Education
- Free-Tuition Programs Continue to Spread
Course Materials
- Introduction
- Student Spending on Course Materials Continues to Decline
- Health Predominates in Spending on Course Materials
- Stability Returns to Publishers in 2017
- Segmenting Industry Sales
- The Resilience of New Print Textbooks
- Demand continues for Digital Media
- Publishers Adjust to Changing Landscape
- New Options Hit Pearson
- Rental Preference and Digital Hit Cengage Revenue
- New Copyrights Help Mitigate at McGraw-Hill Education
- Wiley Continues to Invest in Education
- Increasing Digital Metrics
- More Digital Progress in H1 2018
- OER Continues to Make Headway in College Market
- Cengage Launches OpenNow
- Macmillan Launches OER Course Service
- Carnegie Learning Partners with OpenStax in Developmental Math
- OpenStax Continues OER Growth
Distribution
- Competitive Campus Store Landscape
- Follett Is Largest Campus Bookstore Operator
- Barnes & Noble Moves into Student Services
- Amazon Tempers Move on Campus
- Shifting Campus Store Landscape
- Ed Map Provides a Cautionary Tale
- Publishers Assert More Control of Sales & Distribution
- Publishers Enter the Textbook Rental Market
- Publishers Grow eCommerce
- Publishers Expand Inclusive Access
- Cengage Unlimited Goes Live
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rhh9z8/state_of_united?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article