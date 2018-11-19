State Police Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,116 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, 2018. The total represents a 13.8 percent increase compared to the 981 crashes investigated during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period in 2017.

Of the 1,116 crashes investigated, 80 were alcohol related, 213 people were injured, and four people were killed in four crashes. Similarly, during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday driving period, six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers made 637 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend, up from 629 in 2017. They also issued 13,863 speeding citations, 1,256 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 136 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA

Total

Crashes Fatal

Crashes People

Killed People

Injured Alcohol-

Related

Crashes Alcohol-

Related Fatal

Crashes 2017 981 4 4 209 85 1 2018 1,116 4 4 213 80 0













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests Speeding

Citations Child Seat

Citations Seat Belt

Citations Other

Citations

2017 629 15,912 172 1,125 15,211

2018 637 13,863 136 1,256 18,320



Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here.

As the holiday season continues, drivers are encouraged to download the SaferRide app. Developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the app provides a simple interface to call a taxi or a trusted friend for a ride if you have had too much to drink.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ryan Tarkowski or Corporal Adam Reed, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

