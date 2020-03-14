Statement about Qualtrics X4 Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics planned to host The Killers for a private concert at X4: The Experience Management Summit which was to have been held March 10-13 in Salt Lake City. Due to concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), Qualtrics announced on March 3rd that it would be rescheduling the event.

Qualtrics worked with SME, an independent events company, to secure The Killers participation at X4. Qualtrics and SME have had a long and productive working relationship due to SME's impeccable reputation and ethical standing within the corporate events community. They are pleased to announce they have settled the lawsuit filed arising from the rescheduling of X4 given the rapidly evolving situation and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Killers and their representatives were never party to the lawsuit. The lawsuit, which related to financial obligations owing as a result of the concert cancellation, was never served. Qualtrics, The Killers, and SME are all pleased that they were able to act in the best interest for the safety of attendees, the fans, and the community.

"We were so excited to have The Killers join us. They are one of the greatest rock bands in the world," said Mike Maughan, head of strategic initiatives, Qualtrics. "They and SME have been completely understanding of the situation and all of us are equally aligned in ensuring the health and safety of The Killers' fans and all X4 attendees. We have a great relationship with both of them and look forward to working together in the future."

