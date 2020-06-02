Statement Against Racism and Violence in the United States

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) and its partners – Hispanic Dental Association (H.D.A.), Latino Physicians of California, Medical Organization for Latino Advancement, Sacramento Latino Medical Association, Texas Doctors for Social Responsibility, American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry, Hispanic-Serving Health Professions Schools, Latino Caucus for Public Health, Latino Social Workers Organization, National Hispanic Pharmacists Association, National Latinx Psychological Association, National Latino Behavioral Health Association, Society of Behavioral Medicine and Ethnic Minority & Multicultural Health - are outraged by the lack of common sense, unprofessional, biased and unAmerican conduct of public safety officials in the state of Minnesota that led to the death of George Floyd.

We are witness, and have empathy, to the nationwide anger that needs to be redirected to change our country's institutional unequal application of justice and the law. We also believe injury to peaceful protestors should not be tolerated.

Bias, racism and violence have historically destroyed our African American, Latino, Native American and other disadvantaged minority communities causing emotional distress and vulnerability to more illness and diseases that has led to toxic stress, poor health and quality of life, and ultimately, the unacceptable health and wealth disparities in the United States.

We represent Latino physicians, dentists and oral health professionals, hospital executives, public health administrators and practitioners, nurses, psychologists, social workers, physician assistants, pharmacists, dietitians as well as medical societies and community organizations who are all committed to increasing health equity by health education, managing diseases and by motivating our patients in culturally competent communication. We are also committed to being change agents in our communities, especially in our healthcare system, with leadership development, mentoring and recruiting more Latinos to serve our communities through our organizations.

We stand together and call for the leadership of Federal, State, and local governments, and corporations and foundations as well as the health care private sector to work with us and other minority healthcare leaders to build social justice and health equity in our nation. Our nation, the United States of America, cannot wait one more day. NOW is the time.

National Hispanic Medical Association is a nonprofit in Washington, DC with the mission to improve the health of Hispanics and other underserved. For more information: www.NHMAmd.org

