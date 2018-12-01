Statement by AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins on Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins released a statement in reaction to the news of former President George H.W. Bush's passing:



"Today we grieve the loss of a lifelong public servant. We remember President George H.W. Bush for signing into law two bills that greatly improved older Americans' lives: the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990, and the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act, which he signed the same year to strengthen the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967.



"President Bush fought ageism in another way, too: as he turned 75, 80, 85 and then 90, he marked milestone birthdays by skydiving. His first parachute jump wasn't by choice, as it resulted from his fighter plane being shot down in World War II, but his later-in-life jumps showed his passion for life. President Bush lived a remarkable life of service, civility and patriotism. Everyone at AARP sends our sincerest sympathies to the Bush family."

