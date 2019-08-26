Statement by Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, today released the following statement in light of the ruling against Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma:

When this trial began, I raised the issue with Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter that a critical part of our trademark tagline, "A Family Company," was incorrectly associated with Johnson & Johnson in the state's opioid legal filing. By repeatedly referring to Johnson & Johnson as a "family company" – a phrase that Johnson & Johnson does not use but one that SC Johnson has used for decades – confusion was created in the eyes of the public between the two companies. SC Johnson is a separate, privately held company and has never had any family or business connection with Johnson & Johnson. SC Johnson does not manufacture or sell pharmaceutical products.

This confusion does a disservice to the goodwill earned by generations of SC Johnson people and our iconic brands. This undermines the goodwill they work hard to earn every day.

The opioid epidemic has hurt so many families. Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this devastating crisis.

