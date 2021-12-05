Statement by Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on the Death of Bob Dole

Upon presenting Senator Dole with the Presidential Citizens Medal on January 18, 1989, President Reagan said, "Whether on the battlefield or Capitol Hill, Senator Robert Dole has served America heroically. Senate Majority Leader during one of the most productive Congresses of recent times, he has also been a friend to veterans, farmers, and Americans from every walk of life. Bob Dole has stood for integrity, straight talk, and achievement throughout his years of distinguished public service."