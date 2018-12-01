Statement by Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on the Death of George Herbert Walker Bush

During their eight years in office, President Reagan and Vice President Bush forged a remarkable partnership. As they reignited the U.S. economy, battled tyranny across the globe, and restored America's pride and purpose, President Reagan relied on his vice president's calm, strength, loyalty, and wisdom. In all that the administration achieved, President Reagan once remarked, "no one has been closer to my side and has contributed more to our success than George Bush."

As president, George Bush built on this legacy, steering America through challenging times at home and abroad. Respectful of others, thoroughly devoted to service, and gracious even in defeat, he also solidified his reputation for integrity and decency.

Above all, President Bush treasured his loving family. They have our deepest sympathies and prayers at this difficult time.

