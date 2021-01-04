Statement by Landon Ash announcing the passing of Joann Bashinsky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Landon Ash announced the passing of his grandmother, Joann Bashinsky, with the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my grandmother, Joann Bashinsky yesterday, January 3, 2021. She was best known as Mama B or Mrs. B, a nickname she was given as her legend grew for her generosity through her philanthropic work throughout the state of Alabama. My grandmother was a champion for those in need for decades and her passing will be felt by countless people whose lives were touched by her kindness and incredible compassion for humanity. Most of all, this loss will be felt by my family and me. Nonny was my champion as well, and I loved her dearly for the guidance and direction she gave me throughout my life.

"While Mrs. B was in excellent health, both physically and mentally, for someone 89 years old, she was brought to the hospital Saturday and passed away there yesterday from complications of a heart attack.

"Mrs. B found herself under unfortunate circumstances as she spent the past 18 months battling a court-appointed guardianship that continued up until the moment of her passing. She said she was going to 'fight them till the bitter end' and that is exactly what she did. Her compassion for those who find themselves in similar circumstances will be felt long after her passing and her work as an advocate for them is far from over.

"Words can't describe my sorrow for my grandmother's passing, though I take comfort in knowing she was one of Alabama's finest women to ever live and that she is now with the rest of her family in heaven. I feel blessed to have the solemn duty to carry on her legacy and continued service to others as she taught me to do so well."

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Big Oak Ranch and Miles College .

