Statement by Leslie Moonves on His Leaving CBS:

News provided by

Leslie Moonves

Feb 03, 1212, 20:56 EST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS's renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company. The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed.

Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.  Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS.

I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.

SOURCE Leslie Moonves

