Statement by Members of the National Business Inclusion Consortium and Affiliate Organizations Condemning Racism & Racial Violence
Jun 04, 2020, 14:41 ET
WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The words "I can't breathe" have once again shocked our national conscience. Sorrow, anger and open wounds have again been thrust to the forefront. The systematic racism happening in our country is corrosive on our resolve as a nation. Far too many Americans, young and old alike, live in constant fear. Fear for not just livelihood, but life. What happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile and the countless before is not acceptable nor does it illustrate who we are as a people. This senseless violence should rattle us all to our core as it also should for Asian Americans being scapegoated, harassed and becoming victims of violence in the era of COVID-19. We must come together as communities of color and allies, neighbors and friends, business leaders and decision makers to stop this crisis once and for all.
Too many lives are being lost. Too many families are being devastated. The negative impact on our cities and towns is not and should not be sustainable. Our local, state and national economies have been stretched to the max already. The time for action is now. We have to shed light on institutional racism and we must work to find solid equity for all. Our country deserves better, our people deserve justice, families of color deserve respect, journalism merits the exercise of reporting and free speech, and businesses deserve to thrive in a safe economy.
Today the undersigned groups call on the business community to expand its efforts in this fight to end the scourge of racism once and for all. The time is now for us to stand as one unified community to demand action and declare together that discrimination and bigotry against any fellow human being is wrong and will not be tolerated. That in fact #BlackLivesMatter.
NBIC Member Organizations:
National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
Disability:IN
National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)
National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
U.S. Black Chambers, Inc (USBC)
United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC)
United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAAC)
Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)
Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
Affiliate Organizations:
Asian Chamber of Commerce, Denver
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Chicagoland
CIVITAS Regional LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce
Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce
Connecticut Gay and Lesbian Chamber (CTGLC)
Disability:IN Connecticut
Desert Business Association
Detroit Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Ohio
Diversity Chamber of Central Ohio
Equality Chamber of Commerce | DC Metro Area
Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Greater Kansas City
Greater Phoenix Gay and Lesbian Chamber Commerce
Disability:IN Greater St. Louis
GSBA, Washington State's LGBTQ & Allied Chamber
Gulf South LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Hampton Roads Business OutReach
Hawaii Rainbow Chamber of Commerce
Independence Business Alliance
Keystone Business Alliance, Central PA's LGBT Chamber of Commerce
LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois
Long Beach Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Minnesota
NAGLREP Cleveland Chapter
Nashville LGBT Chamber
National LGBT Chamber of Commerce New York (nglccNY)
New Jersey LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Nevada
Disability:IN New York
Disability:IN North Texas
North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce
OUT Georgia Business Alliance
Plexus
Plexus LGBT + Allied Chamber of Commerce
Portland Area Business Association (PABA)
Quorum
Rainbow Chamber Silicon Valley
RBPN, Raleigh's LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Richmond LGBTQ Chamber
Rocky Mt. Indian Chamber of Commerce
San Diego Equality Business Association
St. Louis LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber
The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada (GLCCNV)
The Pride Chamber of Orlando
Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Uinta County Wyoming
Disability:IN Utah
Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce
Disability:IN Washington State
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
About the National Business Inclusion Consortium:
The NBIC advocates for the business interests of a diverse range of people, including ethnic minority, women, LGBT, disability, and veteran business communities, representing a total of over $9 trillion in annual consumer spending power and significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. NBIC members encourage parity in cross-segment diversity and inclusion initiatives in corporate America, work to identify areas of collaboration among diverse businesses, and advocate for the advancement of policies that support the growth of diverse-owned companies in both the public and private sectors.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
202.499.3042
SOURCE National LGBT Chamber of Commerce