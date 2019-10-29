Statement by NAREB President Donnell Williams on Increase of 3rd Quarter 2019 Black Homeownership Rate

We know and take into consideration the volatility of the real estate marketplace and the prevailing purchasing distrust that runs alongside economic vagaries particularly in the Black community. Nevertheless, I remain confident that concerted efforts to educate and inform Black homebuyers about the wealth building aspects of homeownership versus uncertain and rising rental rates, will prevail.

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. At the same time, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunity for Black real estate professionals in all of the real estate disciplines. NAREB annually publishes The State of Housing in Black America report. www.nareb.com

Media Contact:

jlwilliams@barrington-associates.com ▪ 202-364-0024

SOURCE National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)

Related Links

http://www.nareb.com

