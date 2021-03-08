Statement by Sen. John C. Danforth (R., Mo.) Re: The Announcement by Sen. Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) That He Will Not Seek Re-election

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I cannot overstate my admiration for Roy Blunt. He has been my friend for many decades, and he is a sterling example of political leadership at its best. For Roy public service has never been about himself, let alone about anger and confrontation.

I wish Roy every bit of personal fulfillment that his retirement will bring. But in my heart, I wish he would remain our senator for as long as the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers flow.

SOURCE Sen. John C. Danforth