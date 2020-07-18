Statement by the U.S. Conference of Mayors on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer on the passing of Congressman John Lewis:

"It is often said that John Lewis was the conscience of the United States Congress, but he was so much more than that, for he was, in truth, the conscience of our nation. Today, America's mayors mourn the passing of this great leader, whose tireless fight for justice and unwavering grace set an extraordinary example for all to follow.

"Our thoughts are with the Lewis family at this difficult time. May the Congressman's legacy strengthen our resolve to build a better and more just world—one that is filled with his quintessential hope, compassion and optimism."

