Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Attack at Hanukkah Celebration in Monsey, NY

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan K. Barnett, President of the United States Conference of Mayors and Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI) on the attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY:

"America's mayors condemn in the strongest possible terms the numerous acts of anti-Semitism that have occurred in the New York area over the last weeks, including last night's shocking attack in Monsey, NY during a Hanukkah celebration in a rabbi's home. We stand with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and other New York and New Jersey officials as they work to prevent such hate crimes from occurring in the future, to comfort the victims and their families, and to heal the communities that have been attacked.

"These acts constitute domestic terrorism and as a nation we must recognize them for what they are and work to prevent them from occurring in the future, with the same commitment we have made to preventing international terrorism.

"Anti-Semitism and all acts of religious bigotry have no place in our cities, our country or our world. America's mayors have spoken out collectively through the Conference of Mayors and individually in their cities to condemn hate and hate crimes whenever they occur and to make our cities and our nation more inclusive and compassionate."

