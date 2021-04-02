Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Attack at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the attack at the U.S. Capitol today:

"America's mayors are saddened and shocked that less than three months following the armed insurrection at the Capitol, tragedy has struck again as an individual trying to breach the Capitol grounds has killed one Capitol Police officer and injured another. While we don't know the person's motive or all of the details of the heartbreaking incident, we do know that in some way this is another attack on our democracy.

"Our condolences go to the Capitol Police Force, which has suffered another terrible loss, and our praise goes to the officers on the scene who responded so quickly and prevented additional fatalities.

"This unrelenting violence has no place in our great country. We are committed to working in our cities to reduce the violence and achieve a safer and more just society."

###

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

http://www.usmayors.org/

