Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Death of 100,000 Americans from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan K. Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI and President of the United States Conference of Mayors, on the death of 100,000 Americans from the Coronavirus:

"As the reality of the 100,000 lives lost from the Coronavirus washes over us today, it is difficult to truly comprehend the magnitude of our collective loss. The moms and dads; sisters and brothers. The favorite uncle, grandparent or best friend. The virus has taken so much from so many—permanently altering lives and leaving such wreckage in its wake.

"But while we pause to honor the dead and support the families who have lost their loved ones, we must also try to see the light around us. We must recognize those in our communities who continue to fight to keep us all safe— the healthcare providers, first responders and scores of essential workers. They continue to work tirelessly under unimaginable circumstances, never wavering in their commitment to ease our struggle and pain.

"This pandemic has taken much from us, but it has also delivered a renewed spirit of community. The virus has tried to tear us down, but we have rallied around our common humanity to help one another. In the days and months ahead, mayors across this great nation will do all that they can to help our communities recover and heal."

