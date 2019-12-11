Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Jersey City Shooting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan K. Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI) and President of the United States Conference of Mayors on the shooting in Jersey City (NJ):

"Once again, America's mayors must speak out on a mass shooting – this one in Jersey City, where four people were killed, one an experienced police officer, and three others were wounded, two of them police officers. Adding to the horror, much of the shooting occurred at a Kosher market and may have been a hate crime. We are saddened, dismayed, and angered that our residents and our police officers are again under attack, victims of senseless gun violence.

"We stand with Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the entire Jersey City community as it works to understand why this terrible attack occurred, comforts the family and friends of the victims, and begins what will be a long period of healing. We praise the bravery of our police officers and other first responders and mourn the loss of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals.

"Once again, we must ask, what will it take for the Senate to pass universal background check legislation? It could help to reduce gun violence and would not infringe on the Second Amendment. How many police officers and how many civilians have to die for Washington to take action?"

