Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Executive Orders

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, President Joe Biden signed a combination of Executive Orders to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide economic relief to millions of Americans suffering from the economic fallout of the crisis. U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"President Joe Biden has made clear that he intends to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and America's mayors are grateful for his leadership. We applaud his actions today to both establish a coordinated and unified national response to this pandemic and re-engage with the World Health Organization to enable a collaborative international response.

"Like President Biden, we know the only way to get this pandemic under control is to ask the American people to do their part and wear a mask. We support President Biden's 100 Days Masking Challenge and look forward to working with our federal partners at the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control to help implement masking, physical distancing, and other public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Millions of Americans continue to suffer severe economic hardship as a result of this pandemic. President Biden's actions directing federal agencies to review extending the federal eviction moratorium and the pause on payments for direct student federal loans will provide much needed relief for the millions of Americans struggling economically, even as we continue to fight this pandemic for months to come. America's Mayors are committed to working with the Biden-Harris administration to change the course of this pandemic and ensure the American people get the support they need during this difficult time."

