Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Tragic Events in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan K. Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI and President of the United States Conference of Mayors, on the tragic events in Minneapolis:

"What took place in Minneapolis should never happen in this country. America's mayors mourn for George Floyd and grieve with the loved ones he left behind. This tragedy calls for swift justice, and I commend Mayor Frey for the seriousness and urgency with which he is approaching it. Our society must never grow indifferent to this heartbreaking, needless and unacceptable loss of life."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

