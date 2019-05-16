Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Trump Administration's Immigration Plan

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the Trump Administration's immigration proposal:

"The nation's mayors have long called on Congress and the Administration to fix our broken immigration system. While we are pleased the President is offering a plan and starting a discussion, we have serious concerns with the provisions of that plan.

"Based on our adopted policy, the U.S. Conference of Mayors believes that immigration reform must be family-based and must include: the Dream Act; strengthened border security, including funding for more CBP officers and more immigration judges; a streamlined visa system that provides access to the agricultural, lower-skilled and high-skilled workers we need; and an earned pathway to citizenship for the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

"As mayors, we see every day the great contributions our immigrant communities make to the diversity, ingenuity and cultural richness of our cities. We look forward to working with Congress and the Administration on immigration reform legislation in a bipartisan way that is consistent with our principles and will fix our broken system."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

