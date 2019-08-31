Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on West Texas Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI), on today's mass shooting in West Texas:

"Once again, America's mayors are shocked and saddened by a mass shooting; this one in the Odessa-Midland, Texas area: Five people killed, more than 20 wounded, including several police officers. We extend our condolences to the victims, their families and this area of West Texas that has been irreparably changed. We stand with Odessa Mayor David Turner and Midland Mayor Jerry Morales as they work to reassure their residents and heal their communities.

"The American people have told our leaders to do something, and that's why 274 mayors have co-signed a letter to the U.S. Senate urging it to enact legislation already passed by the House that will greatly strengthen the nation's background check system. The U.S. Conference of Mayors will be doing everything possible to see this legislation pass as quickly as possible after Congress returns to Washington September 9."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors , or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors .

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

