WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the passing of President George H.W. Bush:

"While we mourn the passing of President George H.W. Bush, we celebrate and honor his extraordinary service to our country. His longstanding commitment to the nation—including his military service in World War II, work in Congress, and the Presidency—was marked by a consummate sense of humility and decency.

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors worked with President Bush on the Points of Light Foundation, promoting the spirit of volunteerism across the country and supporting his vision of having all Americans serve a cause greater than themselves.

"The great legacy of President Bush should serve to remind us all that while we may have different opinions, we must treat one another with civility, kindness and respect. These qualities are the foundation of true patriotism and they should guide us in the days ahead as we work towards building a stronger and more equitable country for all Americans.

"On behalf of the nation's mayors, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family."

