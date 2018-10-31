WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin in support of #ShowUpForShabbat:

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors stands with the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in encouraging members of Jewish communities, mayors and elected officials, civic leaders, and others to attend Sabbath services at local synagogues this Friday and Saturday, November 2-3. By participating in #ShowUpForShabbat mayors and all people across the country will be able to mourn the 11 beautiful souls taken away from us at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh October 27 and show solidarity with the Jewish community.

"In the face of such senseless violence, we must never lose sight of the power of love, inclusion and diversity. Let this weekend mark our collective effort to start anew and work towards building communities where hate is not tolerated, where we are guided by our better angels and where we treat all of our neighbors with compassion and respect."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

