WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh:

"The horrific, anti-Semitic attack on worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday breaks our hearts. The Anti- Defamation League believes this to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history and the fact that the attack occurred on the Jewish Sabbath makes it even more painful.

"America's mayors mourn the dead and express their condolences to the victims, their families, and their community. Once again we recognize the bravery and quick action of the police and other first responders. We stand with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto as he works to comfort the victims and heal his City.

"Our nation has seen a rise in hate crimes and anti-Semitic incidents in recent years. As mayors we speak out against hate crimes wherever and whenever they occur – in our nation and in our own cities – and try to find ways to build understanding, compassionate and inclusive communities that bring people together."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

https://www.usmayors.org

