Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President on Signing of USMCA Legislation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan K. Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI) and President of the United States Conference of Mayors on today's signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) implementation legislation by President Trump:

"The nation's mayors applaud President Trump for signing the legislation to implement USMCA. This new bipartisan trade framework stands to make our country stronger by boosting businesses and increasing the number of jobs available to American workers in local communities across the country.

"All along the way, Mayors consistently called for the bipartisan spirit that guided these discussions and yielded a stronger agreement. We hope this can serve as a template moving forward as we continue to partner with Congress and the Administration on solving the biggest issues affecting the American people."

