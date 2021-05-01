Statement By Wallis Annenberg On The Passing Of Eli Broad

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement by Wallis Annenberg, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation, on the passing of Eli Broad: "Los Angeles has lost a true giant tonight, and I've lost a dear friend and cherished philanthropic partner. There won't be another Eli Broad – someone with a bold vision of what this city could be, and the brilliance and sheer force of will to make it happen. In so many ways, he remade LA – and I was fortunate to work closely with him on so many of the goals we shared. I'll miss him terribly, and my heart goes out to Edye and Jeffrey and Gary. But as enormous a loss as this is for me, I know his good works and his legacy will be with us for a long, long time."

