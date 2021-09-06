Statement by White House Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders on Vice President Kamala Harris's Conversation with Partnership for Central America Leaders Ajay Banga and Jonathan Fantini Porter

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman of Mastercard and Board Member of the Partnership for Central America (PCA) and Jonathan Fantini Porter, PCA's Executive Director, about their work in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras and applauded their efforts to increase private sector investment and improve livelihoods in the region in partnership with the Department of State, USAID, and other agencies. The Vice President shared her vision for the Root Causes Strategy and the Call to Action she announced in May, updates from her trip to Guatemala and Mexico in June, and discussed ways to continue working together. In addition, they also discussed her trip to Singapore and Vietnam.