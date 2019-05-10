Statement From C Lewis Group, LLC:

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We have reviewed the complaint filed by Mac Presents and Marcie Allen. This suit has no merit and was filed by Mac Presents in response to a previously filed suit by C Lewis Group against Mac Presents and we will vigorously defend it.  This dispute arises out of significant unpaid loans and commissions that Mac Presents and Marcie Allen owe to C Lewis Group.  We have no further comment at this time.

