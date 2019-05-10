Statement From C Lewis Group, LLC:
C Lewis Group
May 10, 2019, 20:41 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We have reviewed the complaint filed by Mac Presents and Marcie Allen. This suit has no merit and was filed by Mac Presents in response to a previously filed suit by C Lewis Group against Mac Presents and we will vigorously defend it. This dispute arises out of significant unpaid loans and commissions that Mac Presents and Marcie Allen owe to C Lewis Group. We have no further comment at this time.
Cara Lewis | CLG
Cara@clewisgroup.com
7 West 18th Street, 3rd Floor, NY, NY 10011
(646) 604-4024
SOURCE C Lewis Group
