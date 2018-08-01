Statement from Charter Communications Regarding NY Public Service Commission

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today released the following statement:

"In an effort to help bring about a resolution of outstanding disputed matters with the Public Service Commission of New York, Charter will halt airing certain advertising. We look forward to resolving all matters currently disputed with the PSC in the not too distant future."

