Statement from Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Thomas W. Ferree congratulating President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President Kamala D. Harris on their inauguration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, released the following statement of congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration earlier today:

"I am heartened today by the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris and their stated commitment to close the gaps that divide us, including that which is core to our mission: the Digital Divide. On behalf of Connected Nation and all of our employees, I want to offer our sincere congratulations to them, and convey our commitment to work alongside them to ensure that every American, no matter where they live, has access to broadband and the opportunities that it enables. We commend them for their plan to 'Build Back Better,' noting that broadband access and digital inclusion are essential elements of that plan to foster a brighter future for all Americans. President Biden and Vice President Harris, we stand ready to support your efforts and look forward to the hard work that lies before us: to close the Digital Divide once and for all."