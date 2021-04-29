Statement from Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Thomas W. Ferree on President Biden's Address to Congress
Apr 29, 2021, 09:40 ET
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress last night:
"We were heartened to hear President Biden reiterate his commitment to seeking $100 billion in his infrastructure plan to ensure that every American has access to robust broadband, including the 35% of rural America that has no access at all. Not only will such an investment create jobs and keep America competitive globally; it will also ensure that every American, regardless of where they live, can pursue an education, receive healthcare, and participate in the economy. Thankfully, this is a true bipartisan issue where common ground can be found—and we're confident that Republicans and Democrats will come together to make this investment a reality and close the Digital Divide once and for all. We look forward to working with Vice President Harris in her new leadership role on this issue, along with members of Congress, to not only secure this funding but ensure that its impact is maximized. Our country's future depends on it."
About Us: Connected Nation celebrates 20 years of service in 2021. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.
SOURCE Connected Nation
