Statement From Corey M. Stern Regarding Flint Michigan Settlement

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement of today's $600,000,000 settlement closes the first chapter for the residents of Flint, who were devastated by the Flint Water Crisis.

Most importantly, the settlement recognizes the effects the crisis has had, and will continue to have on the children of Flint.

Despite some who would have preferred a different model, the kids won.

Roughly 80% of the money will be for children who were under the age of eighteen during the crisis.

Kids will be honored by being treated as individuals, not as a class, meaning their injuries will be assessed on a case by case basis, with the most damaged receiving the most compensation.

During a time when politics have created divisiveness in our communities, this settlement was ably accomplished with a legislature and Governor from different political parties who ultimately chose the welfare of children over politics.

While our country and Flint residents have been suffering for years, today is a watershed moment for the children of Flint, and a model of decision making that should serve as an example for our communities and leaders across the country.

Attorney Corey M. Stern, Partner at Levy Konigsberg, LLP (www.levylaw.com) was appointed Lead Counsel on November 16, 2017 in the Circuit Court of Genesee County and Co-Liaison Counsel on July 17, 2017 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan for individuals alleging injuries as a result of the Flint Water Crisis. He was an architect of the settlement and an advocate for the children in Flint.

