Statement From CUB Executive Director David Kolata On Legislation To Reform The Capacity Market

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While key details still need to be worked out, Exelon Corp.'s proposal to reform the electric capacity market is a productive step forward. Illinois has an urgent need for capacity market reform. If the General Assembly doesn't act this spring, Illinois consumers would be forced to pay more for dirty energy we don't need. As Exelon's proposal shows, by putting Illinois in charge of its own clean energy policy, we have an opportunity to guarantee savings for consumers while greatly expanding renewable energy investment in the state. CUB looks forward to working with Gov. Pritzker, the General Assembly and all stakeholders to find a comprehensive, consumer-friendly solution that secures the goals of the Clean Energy Jobs Act (Senate Bill 2132, sponsored by Sen. Cristina Castro, and House Bill 3624, sponsored by Rep. Ann Williams).

CUB is celebrating its 35th anniversary as Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

CUB is a member of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, a group of more than 200 organizations, businesses, and community leaders working together to advance clean energy jobs, healthier air and water, and lower energy bills. The coalition championed the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), which passed the Illinois General Assembly with bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2016. The law positioned Illinois to become a national leader in clean energy that creates jobs, sparks investment and reduces energy bills.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Related Links

http://www.citizensutilityboard.org

