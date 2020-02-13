Statement From Dignity Gold, LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC has again announced that it has uncovered irregularities in the trading of the Dignity (DIG) token resulting from the unauthorized and improper minting of new tokens. As a result, some Dignity coins purchased after 1/18/2020 may not be valid. A formal complaint was immediately issued to Livecoin.net, however they have not responded.

Dignity Gold, LLC, is taking swift and appropriate action to address the issue and will release further information during the week of 3/16/2020 with a strong and detailed path forward.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Gold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC, a leader in cryptocurrency. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig, Dignity (DIG) incorporates with the latest technologies and is backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai.

Media Contact: Stephen Braverman, 516-398-4617, sbraverman@dignitymg.com

