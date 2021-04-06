Statement From Health Net Federal Services

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) proudly served our country's veterans through the Patient-Centered Community Care (PCCC) program and Veterans Choice Program (VCP), providing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) significant help during a health care crisis for our nation's heroes.

Overpayments on a program of this size and scale can sometimes occur. It is important to recognize that HNFS identified and voluntarily self-reported these overpayments that were inadvertently made by the VA to HNFS. HNFS subsequently returned those overpayments with interest.

We are pleased to have reached resolution of this matter without any finding of liability on the part of HNFS.

