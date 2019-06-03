Statement From iDEA Growth In Response To Today's Court Order From New Hampshire As It Pertains To The Wire Act

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Ifrah, founder, iDEA Growth stated:

"We are thrilled with today's order from Judge Paul Barbadoro of the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire that has reaffirmed that the Wire Act applies only to sports betting and not mobile gaming. This order today means that states can continue to legalize online entertainment, including casino, lottery and poker. Further, the court set aside the 2018 OLC Opinion from the Justice Department finding its reasoning to be completely erroneous. As the momentum continues through the states to legalize mobile gaming, states can look to New Jersey to see the success of including mobile gaming."

-Jeff Ifrah, founder, iDEA Growth

