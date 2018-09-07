Statement from Jake Williams, Executive Director of Healthier Colorado: Pharma Should be Held Accountable for Putting Profits Before Patients

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Williams, executive director of Healthier Colorado, issued the following statement today regarding Colorado's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, which alleges Purdue mislead providers and consumers about the addiction risks associated with prescription opioids.

"Like many other states, Colorado is in the grips of an opioid epidemic, a public health crisis claiming lives and wreaking financial havoc nationwide. We applaud Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman for taking action and holding Purdue Pharma accountable for their role in promoting the opioid epidemic.

Opioid addiction has devastated too many Colorado families, and this lawsuit is an important step in standing up to those responsible and getting Coloradans the help they need."

Healthier Colorado is a statewide organization dedicated to identifying and advocating for the policies that give all Coloradans a better chance at a healthy life. We work across party lines and with every tool possible, from grassroots organizing and lobbying to ballot initiatives and elections, to connect Coloradans with the policies that affect their health.

