Statement from Majestic Steel

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Thursday morning, a tragic accident occurred at our Tampa facility resulting in the death of one of our associates. We are deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to the associate's family, co-workers, and friends. Our commitment to safety is something we take very seriously. Operations have been halted for the day as we continue to investigate the incident.

Please direct all questions to [email protected]

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA