Statement from National Press Club President Andrea Edney on Saudi confirmation of Jamal Khashoggi's death

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Andrea Edney issued the following statement Friday after the Saudi government acknowledged that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its consulate in Turkey:

"Along with journalists everywhere we mourn the death of our colleague Jamal Khashoggi.



We hope that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will respond appropriately to the lies it is now clear they were told by Saudi leaders. We join the call for a United Nations investigation into this atrocity.



The best memorial for a journalist is pursuit of the truth."

