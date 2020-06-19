Statement from North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding on the Election of Peter Hans as the Next President of the UNC System

RALEIGH, N.C., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote may be attributed to North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding:

"North Carolina Farm Bureau applauds the selection of Peter Hans as the new president of the UNC System. Mr. Hans knows North Carolina well – from his time growing up in Southport and Hendersonville, to his most recent service as the president of the North Carolina Community College System, he has a deep understanding of the needs of rural North Carolina and the challenges facing rural residents. We believe this experience, combined with his unmatched knowledge of the broad mission of the University System, makes him the best candidate to lead us forward and provide the stability the System needs.

"We commend the search committee for their untiring, thorough recruitment process under these difficult and unprecedented circumstances. They listened to stakeholders and chose someone who has a proven record of reaching across the aisle and bringing folks together to get things done. We look forward to working with Mr. Hans as we seek to ensure all North Carolinians have access to a world-class education and the skills necessary to move North Carolina forward together."

About North Carolina Farm Bureau

North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was formed in 1936 as a non-profit general farm organization to serve farmers and provide a unified voice for the interests and needs of the farming community. Today, North Carolina Farm Bureau serves as an advocate for our members at the local, state, national, and international levels – providing educational, economic, public affairs, marketing, and various other services to our members. Over the years, North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has grown into the largest general farm organization in the state with more than 500,000 member families, yet we remain true to our grassroots heritage and steadfast in our mission to advocate for farm and rural families.

